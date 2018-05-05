Paul McCartney made Companion of Honour by Queen Elizabeth

Beatles legend Paul McCartney was on Friday made Companion of Honour by Queen Elizabeth in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace



Paul McCartney

Beatles legend Paul McCartney was on Friday made Companion of Honour by Queen Elizabeth in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The musician and songwriter, 75, was presented the award for services to music, 20 years after he was knighted by the Queen, reported dailymail.co.uk.

Accompanied by his wife Nancy Shevell, 58, McCartney wore a tailored navy double-breasted suit, custom-made by his fashion designer daughter Stella, 46. Paying tribute to his late parents, McCartney said in a statement: "I see this as a huge honour for me and my family and I think of how proud my Liverpool mum and dad would have been to see this."

Stella paid tribute to her father via her Instagram page. She wrote: "Dad, a proud daughter on every level. What you have achieved as a creative soul on this earth has inspired so many millions and touches your baby girls heart with love and hope. "Love is all you need and you got it from all your family today as you receive this incredible honour."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever