Paul McCartney remembers John Lennon during anti-gun protests

Veteran musician Paul McCartney, who joined the students in the anti-gun protests here, remembered late legendary singer John Lennon, who was murdered outside his apartment here in 1980. McCartney was with a crowd of thousands of students who showed up here for the "March for Our Lives" demonstrations on Saturday. The march was in the aftermath of the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 that left 17 dead, reports cnn.com.

"One of my best friends was shot not far from where we are right now," said McCartney.

Lennon was murdered by Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980 outside his apartment. He was 40.

Asked what he hoped the marches around the country would accomplish, he pointed to his t-shirt, which read "We can end gun violence".

Other Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nick Offerman, George Clooney, Cynthia Nixon, Laura Dern, Willow and Jaden Smith, Miley Cyrus and David and Jeffrey Katzenberg also joined students at the marches in Los Angeles and Washington.

