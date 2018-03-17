Paul Pogba asks Facebook followers to donate for charity on 25th birthday

Pogba created a fundraising page and wrote, 'Wow I'm 25 now! Happy to celebrate my birthday with the ones I love'

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has urged his 6.9 million Facebook followers to help celebrate his 25th birthday (March 15) by donating to charity. Pogba created a fundraising page and wrote, "Wow I'm 25 now! Happy to celebrate my birthday with the ones I love. I am well aware of the many blessings in my life and that unfortunately it is not the same for everybody. This is why for my birthday I invite all of you to join and donate to Save the Children. Any bit help, from $5 to $1000. I'm passionate about children and Africa and I know together we can make a difference for those in need. God bless us all."

Pogba, who once donated £88,209 to the Red Cross while at Juventus, spent his birthday with his family and walked into a house full of balloons while carrying his own cake. He even danced with his brothers to see who had the better moves.

