Paul Pogba on George Floyd's death: End racism today

Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba has voiced his anger and urged everyone to speak out on African-American George Floyd's death that has caused a massive outrage in the United States. Floyd, 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

Pogba took to Instagram to express his sadness over Floyd's death and revealed racism is prevalent everywhere. He also stated that targetted attack on one community cannot be tolerated anymore and for that to happen, everyone needs to speak up. "During the past few days, I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis," the Frenchman wrote on his Instagram handle.

"I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness. Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY! Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE! This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY! Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated. I can't tolerate. I won't tolerate. WE WON'T TOLERATE. Racism is ignorance. LOVE is intelligence. STOP the silence. STOP racism."

Earlier, Pogba' Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford had sent out a similar message and had also used social media to voice his anger. "I know you guys haven't heard from me in a few days. I've been trying to process what is going on in the world," he had said in a Twitter post.

"Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter."

