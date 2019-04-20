Paul Rudd to host Saturday Night Live season finale

hollywood

Hollywood star Paul Rudd is set to host the season 44 finale of Saturday Night Live

Paul Rudd

Hollywood star Paul Rudd is set to host the season 44 finale of "Saturday Night Live" (SNL). The May 18 episode will mark Rudd's fourth turn at the NBC show, reported The Wrap magazine.

The actor, who essays the role of Ant-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is paired with musical guest DJ Khaled. Rudd is gearing up for the release of Marvel Studios "Avengers: Endgame", which unites his Ant-Man with rest of the superheroes in a fight against supervillian Thanos.

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, will hit the theatres on April 26 in India.

Although the "Avengers: Endgame" actor looks youthful, he said last year that he used to constantly worry about having a mid-life crisis, and said he has been pondering life's big questions since he was in his 20s.

He said: "I think that one of the great joys in life is knowing that everything's ahead of you -- the big questions, such as: 'I wonder what I'm going to do for a job when I grow up'; 'I wonder who I'm going to marry'; 'I wonder if I'll have kids'; I wonder what their names will be'; I wonder where I'm going to live'.

"When I was younger, if everything got me down it didn't matter because all that was ahead. I think that it's sometimes harder in life when those questions have been answered and all of a sudden you think, 'what do I have to look forward to?'

"In my 1920s I often thought I was casually strolling towards a mid-life crisis, and it started picking up speed all throughout my late 20s, 30s, 40s ... I joke, but then there's truth in that."

The 'Clueless' star said he is still trying to work out how not to be a "d**khead", while also balancing his ambition to be a normal dad with his movie-star status.

