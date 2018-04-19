Paula Patton predicted Meghan Markle's future royal status

Meghan Markle, who is set to wed Prince Harry next month, used to even teach calligraphy when she worked at Paper Source in Beverly Hills in 2004



Actress Paula Patton says she predicted that Meghan Markle would become a member of the royal family one day. The "Warcraft" actress and her then fiance and singer Robin Thicke recruited the "Suits" actress to do the calligraphy on their wedding invitations in 2005, she thought she was "meant to be royal", reports eonline.com.

"I met her because she helped me with my wedding invitations. She had this beautiful writing. That moment I feel like I said something to her. Like, 'You are meant to be royal'... She was just so graceful and lovely, and actually really kind," said Patton. Markle, who is set to wed Prince Harry next month, used to even teach calligraphy when she worked at Paper Source in Beverly Hills in 2004.

