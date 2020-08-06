Paulo Dybala voted MVP ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been voted as Serie A's Most Valuable Player (MVP) following a strong campaign with the Italian giants. Dybala played an important role in helping Juventus secure their ninth successive Serie A title this term. He was rather prolific in front of the goal as he netted 17 times across competitions (11 in league).



The MVP award to Dybala was interesting in the sense that teammate Cristiano Ronaldo had a better personal campaign than the Argentine this term. Ronaldo ended up being the second-highest goalscorer in the Italian top-division as he scored 31 goals to star in Juventus' title-winning campaign. His form post coronavirus stoppage helped the team remain at the top of the pile till the end of the season.



Meanwhile, European golden boot winner Ciro Immobile was voted as best striker in the league while Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny won the best goalkeeper award. Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij was voted as best defender while Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez was named as the best midfielder in the top-division.



All the winners will have special badges printed on their respective jerseys for next season.

