Pavitra Punia to play the wicked Timnasa in Baalveer Returns

television

The new season of Baalveer, a very well-received fantasy show is ready to intrigue the audience with its promising cast and an even more gripping storyline

Pavitra Punia/picture courtesy: Pavitra Punia's Instagram account

Baalveer is back and how! Sony SAB is all set to entertain the fans with the second instalment of the popular drama. Baalveer Returns is here to raise the excitement levels amongst its audience. The new season of this very well-received fantasy show is ready to intrigue the audience with its promising cast and an even more gripping storyline.

Recently, Pavitra Punia has been roped in for the show as the evil power, Timnasa. The power-hungry dictator of the Kaal-Lok (The Dark World), Timnasa has a goal and that is to kill Baalveer. Having previously made her mark in the television industry, through various shows, Pavitra can't contain her excitement to be a part of Baalveer Returns.

Sharing more on her entry, Pavitra Punia said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Baalveer Returns. The previous season of this fantasy show received great appreciation from the audience, be it kids or youngsters. I hope this continues for this season too as we are all set to entertain our lovely audience with some jaw-dropping twists and turns as their beloved Baalveer tries to save the world."

Pavitra rose to fame with MTV Splitsvilla. Apart from this reality show, Pavitra is also known for portraying Nidhi Chhaabra in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Geet Dhillon in Love u Zindagi. The actress has also played Simran Ahluwalia in Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto and Paulomi Roy in Naagin 3. She has also worked in Honge Judaa Naa Hum as Anushka. Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se as Ritu, Chandrika in Daayan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates