Pavitra Punia: When you connect a brand like me with a struggler like Paras, you should be ashamed of yourself

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia, who has also been a part of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 3, shared some insights about her relationship with Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra. The actress has been very vocal about her relationship statuses and personal life. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pavitra revealed how Paras has been to her as a boyfriend and what goes wrong when her name is being linked to Ex-Splitsvilla contestant.

Pavitra shared, "I don't feel sad but I get angry about things. A brand is a brand and you can't rank them. But when you connect a brand like me with a struggler like Paras and call me a struggler's ex-girlfriend, you should be ashamed of yourself. Don't join my name with him. First take our work, our status, our positions in accordance and then call anyone an ex."

She further added, "Paras Chhabra is the ex-boyfriend of Pavitra Punia, not the other way round. He's a piece of s**t, jo ladkiyon ke paise pe survive karta hai. I have a list which I haven't provided yet. So when media writes all this, it gets me angry."

On the other hand, Paras Chhabra, before entering the house of Bigg Boss in the previous season, was dating Akanksha Puri, and the duo's relationship fell off on the national television. Not only this, but the duo also had tattooed each other's names on their body. The two have parted ways, and the separation looked no less than a brutal affair. Months after Aksanksha removed the tattoo of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's name from her wrist, Paras too removed her name, which was inked on his wrist during happier days.

A close friend of Akanksha revealed she was deeply hurt after watching the weekend episode. She was disappointed with the way Paras depicted her on the show, as well as their relationship. On the work front, Akansha was a part of Vighnaharta Ganesh while Paras was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 spin-off series, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill.

Speaking about the show, Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Day 2 update: Gauahar and Pavitra get into a spat; Rubina upset with seniors

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news