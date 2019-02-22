Pavitra Rishta actress Mansi Sharma marries singer Yuvraj Hans, see photos

television

After being engaged for two years, couple Yuvraj Hans and Mansi Sharma tied the knot with each other on February 22, 2019 in Jalandhar

Yuvraj Hans and Mansi Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/yuvrajhansofficial.

Pavitra Rishta actress Mansi Sharma has tied the knot with singer Yuvraj Hans in a big fat Punjabi wedding. The photos and videos from her wedding functions and various ceremonies are doing the rounds on social media. After being engaged for over two years, the couple finally got married on February 22, 2019, in a traditional Punjabi style in Jalandhar.

As the wedding festivities began in Jalandhar, families of Yuvraj Hans and others started sharing those special moments on social media to stay connected with the fans. The groom took to his Instagram account to share a photo with his singer-brother Navraj Hans and Punjabi folk-Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans. He captioned the picture as, "Strength."

View this post on Instagram StrengthðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Yuvraj Hans (@yuvrajhansofficial) onFeb 19, 2019 at 6:31am PST

The official wedding photo of the duo as husband and wife was shared by brother Navraj Hans on his Instagram account. Dressed in traditional attires, Yuvraj and Mansi complimented each other with gold and blue colour coordination. While Mansi looked beautiful in a lehenga and heavy jewellery, Yuvraj looked handsome in a sherwani.

Yuvraj also shared a photo of him with wife Mansi on Instagram, where they were captured striking a romantic pose. He gave a romantic caption to the post, "I am yours."

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Yuvraj Hans (@yuvrajhansofficial) onFeb 21, 2019 at 11:00pm PST

Not just this, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Yuvraj had shared a beautiful snapshot of them soaked in love and a video on Instagram. The post clearly described their love for each other.

View this post on Instagram Happy Valentines Day My Love @mansi_sharma6 Luv You AlottttttðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Yuvraj Hans (@yuvrajhansofficial) onFeb 13, 2019 at 9:42pm PST

Talking about Mansi Sharma, she has acted in television show Pavitra Rishta and was last seen in Mariam Khan Reporting Live. Yuvraj is the son of popular Punjabi singer Nav Raj Hans.

