Pavitra Rishta actress Mansi Sharma marries singer Yuvraj Hans, see photos
After being engaged for two years, couple Yuvraj Hans and Mansi Sharma tied the knot with each other on February 22, 2019 in Jalandhar
Pavitra Rishta actress Mansi Sharma has tied the knot with singer Yuvraj Hans in a big fat Punjabi wedding. The photos and videos from her wedding functions and various ceremonies are doing the rounds on social media. After being engaged for over two years, the couple finally got married on February 22, 2019, in a traditional Punjabi style in Jalandhar.
As the wedding festivities began in Jalandhar, families of Yuvraj Hans and others started sharing those special moments on social media to stay connected with the fans. The groom took to his Instagram account to share a photo with his singer-brother Navraj Hans and Punjabi folk-Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans. He captioned the picture as, "Strength."
View this post on Instagram
The official wedding photo of the duo as husband and wife was shared by brother Navraj Hans on his Instagram account. Dressed in traditional attires, Yuvraj and Mansi complimented each other with gold and blue colour coordination. While Mansi looked beautiful in a lehenga and heavy jewellery, Yuvraj looked handsome in a sherwani.
Yuvraj also shared a photo of him with wife Mansi on Instagram, where they were captured striking a romantic pose. He gave a romantic caption to the post, "I am yours."
View this post on Instagram
Not just this, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Yuvraj had shared a beautiful snapshot of them soaked in love and a video on Instagram. The post clearly described their love for each other.
Talking about Mansi Sharma, she has acted in television show Pavitra Rishta and was last seen in Mariam Khan Reporting Live. Yuvraj is the son of popular Punjabi singer Nav Raj Hans.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
SPOTTED: Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Amrita Aora & Other Celebs Attend A Fashion Exhibit in Mumbai