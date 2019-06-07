Paw-fect party

The evening is filled with interactive and training-based games, paw painting and off -leash socialising

It's time to treat your dog to a party where it can happily socialise with other four-legged balls of fur and make new friends. Organised by Joella’s Dog Care, a dog-training centre in Pune, the event is an effort to give your dog a day to relax, with oodles of fun. The evening is filled with interactive and training-based games, paw painting and off -leash socialising.

On: June 8, 4 pm to 7 pm
At: The Little Door, New Link Road, Andheri West.
Call: 9899928776
Cost: Rs 500

