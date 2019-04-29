Pawan Hans holds employees' salaries for April

national

New Delhi: After Jet Airways and Kingfisher Airlines, it is now the turn of Pawan Hans Limited, which is facing a financial crisis. Pawan Hans' management, on April 25, issued a circular to its employees stating that the company is not in a position to disburse employees' salaries for the month of April due to "uncomfortable financial position in Pawan Hans."

It said "the company has incurred a net loss to the tune going to R89 crore during this financial year". It further said, "Keeping in view the crucial financial position of the company, it has been decided to defer the salary for the month of April 2019 of the employees other than who are directly contributing to the production till the time a target recovering 60 per cent of the outstanding dues by bringing the receivable below R100 crore on achieving the task. The issue would be reviewing with alternative methods of cost-cutting with and improve the deficiency in Pawan Hans Ltd operations with a contribution of each individual employees."

The circular was given to the employees who are currently not getting their salaries, due to the financial crunch. Pawan Hans Employees Union has replied to the management on the salary issue and said that it is inhuman. The union members have threatened to approach the CAG and CBI over Pawan Hans' financial issues if the management did not listen to their grievances. Warning after Jet crisis "Jet Airways employee Shailesh Kumar Singh committed suicide because he had no hope left and there could be more victims if the government does not intervene in the Jet Airways crisis," said Asim Valiani vice president of the National Aviators Guild (NAG) on Sunday.

