Pawan Kalyan kicks off Telugu remake of Pink

The Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, starring Pawan Kalyan, went on floors in Hyderabad on Monday. The yet-untitled project will be directed by Venu Sriram, and also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas. This marks Kalyan's return to acting after a hiatus of two years. He was last seen in the Telugu film Agnyaathavaasi, which bombed at the box-office. The film is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator with Kalyan. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

The Tamil version of Pink, titled Nerkonda Paarvai, released last year. The film starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H Vinoth, the film went on to strike gold at the box-office with a worldwide gross over R150 crore. Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.

Rs 150cr

Box-office collection of the Tamil remake of Pink

