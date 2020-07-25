Pawan Kalyan's fans attack RGV's office

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has irked fans of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan with his new film that reportedly parodies the actor. The fans attacked Varmas office in the city to express their ire. The group of fans smashed window panes of Varma's office by pelting stones, reports indiatoday.in. The anger of the fans is owing to Varma's parody film titled "Power Star", which is said to be loosely based on Pawan Kalyan's life and his failed political career.



The actor's fans have been slamming Varma on social media ever since he announced the film, which is slated to release on his official website, RGV World. The filmmaker has filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police in the city after the attack. According to reports, six men have been detained in relation to the case.

Talking about the attack, Varma said: "This is a democratic country and I have the right to make a film. I kept insisting that this is a fictional movie and not related to anyone, but they're making a mess out of it. No one can stop me from releasing the film on my platform."

