Paws-ible DIYs

The Welfare of Stray Dogs is holding a fun online workshop for kids between six and 10 years. Let your kids explore their talent and learn to create easy, unique doggie-themed greeting cards and kitty paper bags. Bring your colourful chart papers and art supplies along but do register before July 11, 3.30 pm.

On July 12, 11 am to 12.30 pm

Log on to @wsdindia on Instagram

