Pawsitive in Parel

In A Day in the Life, the final track of their 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles has a frequency of 15-kilohertz. It's not a fact you'd pick up on, but a dog surely would, because they would certainly hear it. Although information like this one may be thought of as futile to your existence, it is one tiny step to understanding animals. And considering how our behaviour can adversely affect them — the bush fires in Australia could have wiped out an entire species — we need to put in effort into taking better care of the four-legged ones. That's what a carnival-cum-fundraiser in aid of Parel's Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) and Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital hopes to convey this weekend.



Sheela and Maya Bhogilal

The annual affair titled Woofs and Hoofs Carnival will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Mother-daughter duo Sheela and Maya Bhogilal, who are part of BSPCA's fundraising committee, share that the event is one that promises to raise awareness on raising canines and funds for the upkeep of the hospital. "They need to be treated in a humane way, and everyone needs to know the basics. For instance, during Diwali you cannot let them be around firecrackers, let alone tying one to their tail. All animals are scared of noise," says Sheela, who has been associated with the organisation for nearly 20 years.

The evening will have a dog show and fancy dress competition that will be judged by funnyman Cyrus Broacha, a pet adoption centre, stalls by NGOs and brands offering products, activities for kids including face painting and bouncy castles, and lastly, food for both humans and the puppers — think popsicles i.e. actual ice cream for doggies. For the first time, there will also be an agility course comprising games for the pets to indulge in individually or in a race, like hoops and tunnels.



Ear muffs will be on sale

"Children go bananas. They often want to get on stage during the fashion show. This is more of a family outing that allows members to bond among themselves," Maya says. The takeaway, she hopes, is for both adults and children to learn how to be responsible pet parents. "You can't just leave them at home without any supervision. People also need to move beyond the idea of the cute little pup. They need to understand that it's going to grow big and so will the responsibility."

ON January 11, 4 pm to 8 pm

AT Royal Western India Turf Club, 2nd enclosure, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mahalaxmi.

LOG ON TO bombayspca.org

ENTRY Rs 100

Also attend

Drop by the third edition of India's biggest pet festival that is spread over three acres. Titled Pet Fed, it will see over 100 stalls, dedicated play zones for dogs and cats, a police dog show, an international cat show, and adoption camps. Also, watch your furry friends walk the ramp alongside Dino Morea.

ON January 11 and 12, 11 am onwards

AT JVPD Ground, 30, Devle Road, Juhu.

LOG ON TO petfed.org

COST Rs 399 (for one day pass; register by January 12); Rs 699 (for two-day pass; register by January 11)

