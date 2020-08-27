Pawsome! IPL stars get cute and cuddly with their pet dogs. See photos

Rohit Sharma and Tom Banton with their pets. Pictures Courtesy/ IPL team's Twitter

On the occasion of International Dog Day on Wednesday, various Indian Premier League franchises posted pictures of cricketers who are away from their pets as they gear up to play in the domestic Twenty20 league in the UAE starting September 19.



Here are a few photographs and messages shared by the IPL 2020 franchises and players on social media:



Hardik and Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya: "Cuteness overloaded with our three babies. They keep the vibes at home fun and paw-sitive #InternationalDogDay."

Cuteness overloaded with our three babies ðÂÂÂÂ¶ They keep the vibes at home fun and paw-sitive ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/ZdWtyj3ANH — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 26, 2020



KL Rahul

KL Rahul: "Happy International [dog emoji] Day. #InternationalDogDay."



Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore: The one-time IPL finalists shared a couple of photos of their players with thier respective canines. "Paws what you're doing and enjoy these pictures of our stars with some of our furry friends!#PlayBold #InternationalDogDay #RCBLovesFurry."

Paws what you’re doing and enjoy these pictures of our stars with some of our furry friends! ðÂÂÂÂ¶ #PlayBold #InternationalDogDay #RCBLovesFurry pic.twitter.com/ZxRprnArMJ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 26, 2020

Delhi Capitals: DC shared pictures of skipper Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ricky Ponting, Ishant Sharma and Akshar Patel with their pet dogs. "If a man wishes to spend #InternationalDogDay with his dog, he is a good man. #YehHaiNayiDilli."



Shreyas Iyer



Shikhar Dhawan

We know our DC stars are missing their furry friends today. But you can make up for it by showing your ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ some extra love ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#InternationalDogDay #YehHaiNayiDilli @ImIshant @akshar2026 pic.twitter.com/EMRI5DboaU — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ðÂÂÂÂ¦ðÂÂÂÂª) (@DelhiCapitals) August 26, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders: Two-time IPL champs KKR shared photos of skipper Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins and Tom Banton with their canines. "Spreading 'paw' sitivity and spreading smiles. Happy International Dog Day."



Dinesh Karthik

Sunrisers Hyderabad: "This #InternationalDogDay hope you have a pawsome time. #OrangeArmy #SRH."

Mumbai Indians: The three-time IPL champions MI shared photos of skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan cuddling their pet dogs. "Thanks fur everything. #InternationalDogDay."



Rohit Sharma and his daughter

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is scheduled to begin on September 19 in UAE with Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings in the opening match.

