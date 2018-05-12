Pay to play in National School Cricket League

In a bid to cash in on the raging cricket fever in India, the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) yesterday launched the National School Cricket League (NSCL), a grassroot tournament,



NSCL chief executive Pradip Mishra. Pics/Atul Kamble

In a bid to cash in on the raging cricket fever in India, the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) yesterday launched the National School Cricket League (NSCL), a grassroot tournament, wherein every player will have to cough up Rs 5,900 to be eligible to participate in the three-day selection process.

The T20 tournament for U-18 boys was launched yesterday at the Police Gymkhana. The tournament will be held in November and will be played between 16 city-based teams. The selection trial, which will be held in July and August, will be conducted in 20 Indian cities.

"Players will have to register by submitting their details on the NSCL website by paying Rs.5900 as selection fees. It is a one-time fee. We are expecting a minimum of 300 boys for the selection trial at each centre and we will test their skills on all three days," SGFI joint secretary and NSCL CEO Dr Pradip Mishra told mid-day yesterday.

When asked about the reason for the fee, Mishra said: "We are giving them cricketing uniform and a cap. The players will also get refreshments on all days. We will also provide three-star or five-star stay for the selected teams. If necessary, they will also travel by air and play at good stadiums. There are huge expenses involved in organising this."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates