Payal Dev: It was a big task to regenerate the same magic in the iconic number

Singer-composer Payal Dev has recreated Mika Singh's '90s chartbuster, Sawan mein lag gayi aag, for the upcoming film, Ginny Weds Sunny. Singh returns to croon the reprised version with Neha Kakkar and Badshah. "I usually avoid recreating old songs, but the makers wanted it in a brand new form, so I agreed. It was a big task to regenerate the same magic in the iconic number," says Dev.

Payal Dev further added, "Collaborating with Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar for a fun party track was amazing. All the three artists rendering the song bring their unique touch to it, making it a wholesome party number. I'm very excited about the song's release. It is packed with entertainment and vibrant ambience."

Music composer, writer and singer Mika Singh said, "The sneak-peek of the song is our party invite to the listeners. I was happy to work with such talented artists for Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. Everyone involved with the creation of this song wants the listeners to enjoy and be entertained. I'm eagerly waiting for the song to be released."

Ginny Weds Sunny's music album has a song for every wedding ceremony right from sangeet to the reception. The wedding party anthem, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag has been composed by Mika Singh and Payal Dev, rendered by Mika, Neha Kakkar and Badshah and written by Mika, Payal Dev, Badshah and Mohsin Shaikh. The sangeet song - LOL has been composed by Payal Dev, written by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Payal Dev and Dev Negi. Composed by Gaurav Chatterji, written by Sandeep Gaur and sung by Neeti Mohan, Jatinder Singh and Harjot K. Dhillon, Phoonk Phoonk is a happening baraat song. Sung by Kamal Khan, Rubaru is a melancholic song, composed by Jaan Nissar Lone and written by Peer Zahoor. Phir Chala is a soulful track sung by Jubin Nautiyal, composed by Payal Dev and written by Kunaal Vermaa.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news