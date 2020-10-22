Payal Ghosh has an expletive-laden quip for Bollywood colleagues

Payal Ghosh on Wednesday had an explosive, expletive-laden comment for her industry colleagues. "My dad is not rich as compared to Mumbai but have enough money to spend night with bolly wh***s," Payal tweeted from her verified account early on Wednesday.

The actress also claimed that her father "spent crores" to release a film which was falling short in budget. "My dad spent crores to release this film when was running short of money @SirPareshRawal and to all Bollywood chitias."

My dad spent crores to release this film when was running short of money @SirPareshRawal and to all Bollywood chitias pic.twitter.com/cE1wiRfc8V — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 20, 2020

"I always wanted to do #soorajbarhatiya types of film, I wanted to make my family happy showing I haven't shed off clothes to do a film. When PKPS got stuck my dad lend the money thinking my daughter is safe .. TODAY he came to know his daughter was been raped for nothing," Payal wrote in two separate tweets, sharing a couple of posters of her 2017 release, "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", starring Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor.

In another tweet, the actress claimed that she is not supposed to "sleep to get work" because she is "naturally beautiful" and a good actress. "When I'm naturally so beautiful ,being a good actress and dancer, why shall I sleep to get work??? Why??? What's the advantage of being beautiful then if I have to go through the same process as others...!!" asked Payal, who has recently levelled MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

