Payal Ghosh on Irfan Pathan's silence over Anurag Kashyap: He is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything

Actress Payal Ghosh, who had accused film director, Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, now claims that former team India cricketer Irfan Pathan had been aware of the ordeal that she had faced. In a shocking series of Tweets, Payal Ghosh tagged Pathan on Twitter, who she claims is her family friend, and mentioned that although she did not talk about Kashyap raping her, she did tell the former cricketer about the conversations.

"I have definitely not talked about mr. kashyap raped me but I shared everything with @IrfanPathan about the conversations including (xyz) alas!! he is keeping mum inspite of knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend [sic]," tweeted Payal, on October 18, 2020.

Further mentioning details, Payal's tweet alleged that Anurag Kashyap messaged her a day before Holi in 2014. She wrote, "2014 a day prior to Holi AK msg me ,was asking me 2 b 2his place dt time @IrfanPathan was at my home only,d msg came infront of him & I told him I’m going to go 2 @vineetjaintimes's party but not 2 mr. Kashyap’s house. Hope he remembers.!! [sic]"

2014 a day prior to Holi AK msg me ,was asking me 2 b 2his place dt time @IrfanPathan was at my home only,d msg came infront of him & I told him I’m going to go 2 @vineetjaintimes ‘s party but not 2 mr. Kashyap’s house. Hope he remembers.!! https://t.co/m7jZD8Lqen — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

Payal later shared a picture of hers with Pathan and wrote, "The point of tagging @IrfanPathan doesn't mean I have any interest in him but he’s the one I have shared everything about Mr. Kashyap but not d rape thing.. I know he believe in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared wd him. [sic]"

She concluded adding, "Not only we were good friends but I was his family friend. Let’s see dosti kaun kaun nibhate hai!! [sic]"

Payal officially levelled MeToo allegations against Kashyap on September 23, on her verified Twitter account. A day later, in an interview with IANS, she claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her in 2014.

Last month, Payal Ghosh had filed an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station. Charges against Kashyap in the FIR included rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman.

