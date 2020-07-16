Payal Ghosh pledges to donate organs after losing a friend to kidney ailment
After losing a friend to kidney ailment, actress Payal Ghosh has pledged to donate her organs and written a note on Instagram confirming the same!
"I pledge to donate my organs once I am no more. I requested my family to give my organs once I am dead. It's great to donate so that they can save other lives. I lost a friend today. She was suffering from a kidney ailment and because of the lockdown, she could not get a donor," Payal said, adding that our organs can help others lead a good life when we are no more.
"It's my earnest request to everyone to come forward and pledge to donate their organs once they are dead. Let's all make the earth a better place," she added. "There are millions in India itself who can't see and they need donors. We can enlighten their lives."
Have a look at her post right here:
The actress was last seen in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, which was released in 2017. The film also stars late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Prem Chopra, and is directed by Sanjay Chhel.
