PBL: Hyderabad lead despite PV Sindhu's loss to Sung Ji Hyun

badminton

Isara summoned all their guile and experience to turn the tables on B Sumeeth Reddy and Chin Chung Or

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu suffered a shocking loss to Sung Ji Hyun but defending champions Hyderabad Hunters still looked on course for a win with a 3-1 lead over Chennai Smashers in the Premier Badminton League yesterday.

In the women's singles match, Ji Hyun Sung got the better of Olympic and World Championship silver medallist Sindhu 15-13, 14-15, 15-7. Hyderabad were five points away from their first defeat on their own trump before Kim Sa Rang and Bodin Isara summoned all their guile and experience to turn the tables on B Sumeeth Reddy and Chin Chung Or. They won 13-15, 15-12, 15-10 and gave their team two crucial points.

Lee Hyun Il, 38, then gave a few lessons to Chong Wei Feng, winning 15-11, 15-13. The victory set up yet another opportunity for the BWF World Tour Finals champion Sindhu to wrap up the tie by giving her team an unassailable lead but she just could not find the rhythm.

