PBL: Kirsty, Sourabh guide Ahmedabad to 4-3 win over Bengaluru Raptors

Ahmedabad's Trump pair of Satwiksairaj and Sikki Reddy notching up a 13-15, 15-11, 15-14 win over Bengaluru's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith to put their team 2-0 up

Kirsty Gilmour and Sourabh Verma played key roles as Ahmedabad Smash Masters continued their unbeaten run with a thrilling 4-3 win over Bengaluru Raptors in the fourth Premier Badminton League (PBL) here yesterday.

Russian Open champion Sourabh beat Raptors' Sai Praneeth 15-11, 11-15, 15-14. Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth then had to work hard against the Smash Masters' Daren Liew before winning 9-15, 15-6, 11-15.

Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan, Bengaluru's Trump for the night, won 15-13, 15-9 over Ahmedabad's Nandagopal Kidambi and Lee Chun Hei Reginald. Gilmour beat Bengaluru's Vu Thi Trang 15-8, 15-13 to seal the contest 4-3.

