PC Sreeram: Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut in the lead, felt uneasy

Renowned cinematographer PC Sreeram, on Tuesday, September 8, mentioned in one of his tweets how he turned down a film because it had Kangana Ranaut in the lead. He also wrote that he explained his stand to the makers.

This is what he tweeted- "Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead .Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead .Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best. — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) September 8, 2020

His tweet garnered mixed reactions from people. "Stay strong and tall sir. Social distancing with kangana is better for ur heath. no point in working with negative, venomous person," a user tweeted.

Another user wrote: "Good... the entire industry should take a stand against her vileness." "A very bad and unprofessional decision," another user commented.

Kangana, who has been openly accusing Bollywood of nepotism and favouritism towards star kids for a while now, recently said 99 per cent of the industry was addicted to drugs. She also said the current Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra has turned Mumbai into Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and compared their rule to Taliban. She has been provided Y-plus security ahead of her return to Mumbai on September 9 from hometown Manali.

Talking about Sreeram, the man is known for his work in films made in multiple languages. He began his career in 1981 and has been capturing the narrative of his films with his lenses for over four decades. He's known for his multiple collaborations with Mani Ratnam and R. Balki. He won the National Award for the Best Cinematographer for Mani Ratnam's Nayakan in 1988.

Coming back to Ranaut, she began her career in 2006 with Anurag Basu's Gangster and went on to act in films like Woh Lamhe, Life in a Metro, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Queen, Krrish 3, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Simran, Panga, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

She has won the National Award thrice for Fashion, Queen, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Message To 'Movie Mafia': My End Is My Beginning

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news