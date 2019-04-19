PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to meet Pakistan PM Imran Khan

cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to discuss the next season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the renovation of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Prime Minister and Ex Cricketer Imran Khan

The meeting, to be held in Islamabad, had been scheduled two weeks ago. It is understood, the PCB stated, the discussion has nothing to do with the current revolt by PCB governing board members against Wasim Khan's appointment as its Managing Director, The Express Tribune reported.

International Cricket Council (ICC) is not in favour of any government interference. To solve the matter, PCB can either fasten the process of changing its constitution through which governing board members will not have any powers or convince the Board of Governors to bring in changes in domestic structure, leading to change their stance on Wasim's appointment.

Wasim will continue his work since Mani did not accept the resolution passed by governing board members. Moreover, board officials stated the Board of Governors were informed about the appointment of Wasim during the December 18 meeting.

