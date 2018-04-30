PCB chief says India must play if Pakistan wins case

PCB chief Najam Sethi said that Pakistan had signed the Future Tours Programme documents conditionally



Najam Sethi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is ready to accept any ruling of the International Cricket Council Disputes Resolution Committee but wants Indo-Pak bilateral series be added to the Future Tours Programme for 2019-2023 if it wins the case. PCB chief Najam Sethi said that Pakistan had signed the FTP documents conditionally. "We have made it clear that if the ICC's Disputes Resolution Committee rules in our favour in October, then India must play against us in the new FTP programme," he said.

Sethi said he had signed the documents on the condition that if the ICC committee ruled in PCB's favour, matches against India would be added to the FTP. "We have confirmed around 123 matches in the new FTP," he added.

