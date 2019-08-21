PCB keen on appointing Misbah-ul-Haq as Pakistan's coach-cum-chief selector

cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq, who is supervising a pre-season conditioning camp in Lahore, however, is yet to make up his mind.

Misbah-ul-Haq looks on while playing for Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to appoint former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq as the coach-cum-chief selector of the national team.

However, the former Pakistan captain, considered as one of the most successful captains of Pakistan, is yet to make up his mind, whether he wants to take up the dual role.

"He was not very keen to also supervise the pre-season conditioning camp but Zakir Khan, who is Director International Cricket and an influential figure in the board, convinced Misbah," a well-informed source told PTI.

Misbah-ul-Haq was apparently unhappy with the Pakistan Cricket Board for allowing a few centrally contracted player to play some T20 leagues after the World Cup 2019, when they should have been in rehabilitation to overcome niggles and injuries.

"Misbah is aware that some of the players are carrying niggling fitness problems including Fakhar Zaman and Babar Zaman and he felt that the PCB should have called them home after the World Cup and have them undergo a rehab process instead of giving them clearance to play in leagues or in England," the source said.

He said the former captain who is yet to apply for the post of head coach, the deadline for which is August 23, is not bothered about facing criticism.

He said that Misbah was not a big believer in just having nets and preferred to have the team play competitive matches.

Misbah-ul-Haq played 75 Tests, 162 ODIs and 39 T20Is. Misbah-ul-Haq also scored 10 centuries in his Test career.

With inputs from PTI

