PDP govt ignored interests of Jammu, Ladakh: Amit Shah

BJP chief justifies party's decision to walk out of Mufti govt while addressing a rally in Jammu

Amit Shah with party leaders in Jammu. Pic/PTI

BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday justified the party's decision to walk out of Mehbooba Mufti government and accused the PDP of ignoring the interests of Jammu and Ladakh.

"PM Modi sent crores of rupees for the development of J&K, but the PDP government ignored the interests of Jammu and Ladakh. So we decided to quit the government," the BJP chief said, adding, "for us development of Jammu and Ladakh is the top-most priority." "There was a need for balanced development of the three regions in the state," he said.

Amit Shah attacked both the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), saying, "We had allotted Rs 40 crore for the development of Pashmina & Rs 45 crore for Pampore haat. The two families from NC & PDP ruled J&K for three generations but never did anything for Pashmina or Pampore haat." The BJP chief was addressing a rally to mark "historic martyrdom anniversary" of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

This was his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the saffron party withdrew support from the PDP-led government in the state. Amit Shah praised Syama Prasad Mookerjee for integrating Kashmir with India. "The BJP workers have a special relationship with Jammu & Kashmir due to the contribution of Syama Prasad Mookerjee," Shah said.

The BJP chief slammed Rahul Gandhi over the remarks made by Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saiffudin Soz over Kashmir, and said "Rahul should apologize for the statements made by his party leaders."

Earlier, Amit Shah, who reached Jammu this morning for a day-long trip, reviewed the party's preparations and strategy for the Lok Sabha election due next year. The BJP chief was accorded a rousing reception with party's youth wing taking out a bike rally from the airport to the state guest house. "The BJP president chaired several meeting and reviewed organisational functioning, preparations for the forthcoming LS polls and its strategy," a senior BJP leader said.