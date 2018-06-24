PDP govt ignored interests of Jammu, Ladakh: Amit Shah
BJP chief justifies party's decision to walk out of Mufti govt while addressing a rally in Jammu
BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday justified the party's decision to walk out of Mehbooba Mufti government and accused the PDP of ignoring the interests of Jammu and Ladakh.
"PM Modi sent crores of rupees for the development of J&K, but the PDP government ignored the interests of Jammu and Ladakh. So we decided to quit the government," the BJP chief said, adding, "for us development of Jammu and Ladakh is the top-most priority." "There was a need for balanced development of the three regions in the state," he said.
Amit Shah attacked both the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), saying, "We had allotted Rs 40 crore for the development of Pashmina & Rs 45 crore for Pampore haat. The two families from NC & PDP ruled J&K for three generations but never did anything for Pashmina or Pampore haat." The BJP chief was addressing a rally to mark "historic martyrdom anniversary" of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
This was his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the saffron party withdrew support from the PDP-led government in the state. Amit Shah praised Syama Prasad Mookerjee for integrating Kashmir with India. "The BJP workers have a special relationship with Jammu & Kashmir due to the contribution of Syama Prasad Mookerjee," Shah said.
The BJP chief slammed Rahul Gandhi over the remarks made by Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saiffudin Soz over Kashmir, and said "Rahul should apologize for the statements made by his party leaders."
Earlier, Amit Shah, who reached Jammu this morning for a day-long trip, reviewed the party's preparations and strategy for the Lok Sabha election due next year. The BJP chief was accorded a rousing reception with party's youth wing taking out a bike rally from the airport to the state guest house. "The BJP president chaired several meeting and reviewed organisational functioning, preparations for the forthcoming LS polls and its strategy," a senior BJP leader said.
Jammu: Senior BJP leader Lal Singh has alleged that Kashmiri journalists have created "an erroneous atmosphere" and warned them to draw a line or face the fate of 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead by militants. Singh's statement drew condemnation from the National Conference. The party said the remarks merited "immediate cognisance" by the state police. The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) yesterday condemned Singh's statement.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Woman loses control of her car, runs over people in Mumbai