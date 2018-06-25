PDP's commitment towards alliance never wavered: Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti says false charges have been leveled by BJP against her party

Kashmiri youth clash with security personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on June 22, 2018, following a gunfight in southern Kashmir between government forces and suspected rebels. File Pic/AFP

In a strong rebuttal to BJP chief Amit Shah's allegations against her government, PDP supremo and former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said several "false charges" have been levelled against her party and asserted that her commitment to the common minimum programme never wavered.

Breaking her silence on the series of allegations levelled by her former ally, the BJP, on the state government led by her, Mehbooba said it was sad to see the saffron party disown its own initiative and label it a "soft approach".

"Many false charges have been levelled against us by our former allies. Our commitment to the Agenda of Alliance, co-authored by BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and endorsed by senior leaders like Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh ji never wavered. It is sad to see them disown their own initiative and label it a soft approach," she wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the PDP president said the measures taken by her government to restore confidence on the ground were "recognised and endorsed" by the BJP. "Status quo on Article 370, dialogue with Pakistan & (and) Hurriyat were a part of AoA (Agenda of Alliance). Encouraging dialogue, withdrawing cases against stone pelters and the unilateral ceasefire were much needed measures to restore confidence. This was recognised and endorsed by BJP," she said.

Slamming her former alliance partner, Mehbooba said the allegations levelled by Shah at a rally in Jammu on Saturday, had no basis in reality. "Allegations of discrimination against Jammu and Ladakh have no basis in reality. Yes, the Valley has been in turmoil for a long time and the floods of 2014 were a setback, therefore needed focused attention. But that does not mean that there was any less development elsewhere," she said.