'Peace talks when Pakistan stops supporting terror in JK'

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat yesterday said peace talks with Pakistan can take place only when it stops supporting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. "Given its actions, it doesn't appear that Pakistan really wants peace," the Army chief added. He was in the western sector, close to the India-Pakistan border, to witness the 'Hamesha Vijayee' exercise conducted by the Southern Command in the Thar desert.



Rawat said Pakistan should stop supporting terrorists. "Only then can we say that peace talks should take place," he told reporters. "We also want relations should be better but given what kind of actions there are (from their side) and terrorism is spreading in Jammu and Kashmir, it doesn't appear that they really want peace," Rawat said.

The Army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir police have been taking actions against militants in Jammu and Kashmir successfully and the action will continue, he added. Rawat's comments come a day after Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India would like good relations with Pakistan provided Islamabad takes action against terror groups. The assertions follow Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa pledging his support for better ties.

