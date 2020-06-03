Peaceful rally, march held in Houston for George Floyd

Hundreds of demonstrators again take to the streets of Manhattan to show anger at the police killing of George Floyd. Pic/AFP

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Houston to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minnesota.

Organised by family members of Floyd, the protesters marched peacefully from a park downtown to Houston City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the pre-march rally, protesters observed a moment of silence, chanting for peace. A prayer was led by a famous local church pastor for the Floyd's family.

As the march continued, more people walked toward Houston City Hall. Sixteen members of Floyd's family as well as political leaders and local artists attended the protest.

In front of the city hall, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told the crowd that people of all races and across economic status are all standing with George Floyd.

"George did not die in vain. That's important," said the mayor. "We want them to know it made a difference when the police chief in Minneapolis recognizes that the police officer putting his knees on the neck of George was wrong, that the three police officers standing there not doing anything was wrong."

The African American leader also asked the protesters to act peacefully, not defacing the name of George Floyd.

Sending condolence to Floyd's family, US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee called for change.

"It is a time for a revolution of change for the dignity for all of us, no matter what our color," she said.

Shortly before the start of the march, the city of Houston sent an alert asking for the public to report any suspicious behavior, local media reported.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever