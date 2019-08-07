Pedal away

things-to-do

A workshop in Matunga hopes to inspire Mumbaikars to start cycling again

The bicycle, once a common mode of commuting, is now largely neglected. So, an initiative by Vivant UntamedEarth Foundation and ICAR-CIRCOT NatureScapes, hopes to inspire Mumbaikars with the screening of the film Mi Cycle Bolate Ahe and a chat with filmmaker Hrushike­sh Shende. Cyclist Dr Anant Joshi wi­ll also share his biking adventures.

ON August 10, 6 pm

AT ICAR CIRCOT Auditorium, Parsee Colony, Matunga.

CALL 9819060522

