Pedal away
A workshop in Matunga hopes to inspire Mumbaikars to start cycling again
The bicycle, once a common mode of commuting, is now largely neglected. So, an initiative by Vivant UntamedEarth Foundation and ICAR-CIRCOT NatureScapes, hopes to inspire Mumbaikars with the screening of the film Mi Cycle Bolate Ahe and a chat with filmmaker Hrushikesh Shende. Cyclist Dr Anant Joshi will also share his biking adventures.
ON August 10, 6 pm
AT ICAR CIRCOT Auditorium, Parsee Colony, Matunga.
CALL 9819060522
