Pedal away

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 07:17 IST | The Guide Team

A workshop in Matunga hopes to inspire Mumbaikars to start cycling again

The bicycle, once a common mode of commuting, is now largely neglected. So, an initiative by Vivant UntamedEarth Foundation and ICAR-CIRCOT NatureScapes, hopes to inspire Mumbaikars with the screening of the film Mi Cycle Bolate Ahe and a chat with filmmaker Hrushike­sh Shende. Cyclist Dr Anant Joshi wi­ll also share his biking adventures.

ON August 10, 6 pm
AT ICAR CIRCOT Auditorium, Parsee Colony, Matunga.
CALL 9819060522

