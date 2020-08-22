Pedal pushers! Rakul Preet Singh cycles with para-cyclist Aditya Mehta in Hyderabad

Fitness-conscious Rakul Preet Singh went cycling with para-cyclist Aditya Mehta in Hyderabad. Despite the heavy downpour, they covered 30 kms. As the actor does not skip her workouts, she could complete the ride along with the Asian silver medallist.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen romancing Arjun Kapoor in a romantic comedy. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starring untitled romantic flick will resume shooting from August 24. Helmed by Kaashvie Nair, the film will be bankrolled by actor turned producer John Abraham, along with Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

The shooting of the film was earlier halted due to the coronavirus pandemic induced shutdown of the entertainment industry.

On the personal front, Rakul Preet Singh garnered 15 million Instagram followers earlier this month. "I started working really young without much knowledge about my work, skills and social media. But all of you have supported me and showered upon me immense love for which I am forever grateful. I may not be perfect but I promise to keep working hard to entertain all of you. Here is a big hug to my Insta fam without whom I wouldn't be where I am. Here is to many more millions and sharing lots more laughter and joy .. love you all," she wrote.

