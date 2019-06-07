Pedalling through life

things-to-do

Join travellers Prisilya and Dhruv as they talk about inspiring solo cycling trips

Dhruv Bogra

To inspire travel enthusiasts, Eccentrips is organising a meet-up with solo cyclists, Prisilya Madan and Dhruv Bogra, who are going to be sharing their journey and experience about their trips over the years. They will also be talking about solo travelling, and telling the attendees about the various challenges that come with it. While Madan has cycled solo from Panvel to Kanyakumari, Bogra spent 15 months pedalling from Alaska to Peru, and even wrote a book about it titled Grit, Gravel and Gear, whose signed copies will be available at the event. The meet-up will be followed by a Q/A session where listeners can get their queries answered.



Prisilya Madan

FREE

On: June 9, 9 am to 10.30 am

At: Giant Cycling world — Element, 370, 1st floor, Corinthian, Linking Road, Khar West.

Call: 9819954815

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates