Pedro Pascal to star in Wonder Woman 2

Actor Pedro Pascal has joined the cast of "Wonder Woman 2". The "Game of Thrones" and "Narcos" star will play a pivotal role in the film and no other details about his character are known as of yet, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The film has a release date of November 1, 2019. It will reportedly take place in the 1980s, against the backdrop of the Cold War. Gal Gadot, who played the iconic superhero in the blockbuster original film and later reprised it in "Justice League", will be back for the sequel along with director Patty Jenkins.

Actor Kristen Wiig recently came aboard the project and will be essaying the role of supervillain Cheetah. The shooting on DC film is expected to start in June this year and will be shot in the US around the area of Northern Virginia/District of Columbia.

