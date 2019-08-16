Pehlu Khan lynching case: Priyanka Gandhi terms court verdict as 'shocking'

national

The six accused of the case were acquitted by the sessions court in Alwar, giving them benefit of doubt

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the trial court's verdict acquitting all the six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case as "shocking" and hoped the Rajasthan government will do justice in the matter.

"The lower court's decision in the Pehlu Khan case is shocking. In our country, there should be no place of inhumanity and mob killing is a heinous crime," she wrote on her Twitter handle.

In another tweet, the Congress leader praised the Rajasthan government's initiative to bring law against mob killing is commendable and hoped the case would set a good example for it.

The sessions court in Alwar had acquitted all the six accused in the lynching case on Thursday, giving them the benefit of doubt.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed that the state government will file an appeal against the court's verdict.

Gehlot took to Twitter saying that the government is committed to ensure justice for the family of late Pehlu Khan and informed that they will file an appeal against the order of Additional District Judge.

The Rajasthan Assembly had passed an anti-lynching Bill on August 5, that provides for life imprisonment and heavy fines to those convicted in mob lynching incidents after speedy trials.

On April 1, 2017, 55-year-old Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway. He later succumbed to injuries at a private hospital two days later.

According to a PTI report, two FIRs were filed in the case -- one against the attackers and the other accusing Khan and his sons with allegedly transporting cattle without a permit.

