Pele cancels Moscow visit

Brazilian football legend Pele has cancelled a trip to Russia on medical advice. Pele, 77, had been expected to travel to Moscow to receive an award marking the 60-year anniversary of his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union in Sweden, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Brazilian Football Confederation planned to pay homage to the former Santos forward before Brazil's friendly with Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium on Friday.

"He had knee pain and the doctor recommended that he avoid a long, complicated trip. In general, he is fine," a representative for Pele was quoted as saying by the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper.

Pele, who was part of Brazil's 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cup-winning teams, has suffered a series of health problems in recent years.

In addition to the hip operations, he has been hospitalized several times with prostate and kidney problems.

