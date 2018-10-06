Pele picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in his team

football

It's difficult to compare Messi and Ronaldo. Messi has a completely different style than Ronaldo, said Pele

Football legend Pele yesterday picked up Argentina's star striker Lionel Messi over Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to play for his team. "If I have to decide for my team I will choose Messi over Ronaldo," Pele said.

"It's difficult to compare Messi and Ronaldo. Messi has a completely different style than Ronaldo. Lot of people compared me with George Best but we had different style of play. Ronaldo is more of a centre forward while Messi is more organised," he added.

