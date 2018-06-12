Pele to give World Cup a miss due to ill-health?

"He is feeling ill. He has problems in his legs," his spokesperson told reporters, adding the situation would only be clearer today

Brazil great Pele

Brazilian soccer icon Pele's presence at the inaugural World Cup match on June 14 remains a suspense as his scheduled trip to Russia has been cancelled due to ill health.

"He is feeling ill. He has problems in his legs," his spokesperson told reporters, adding the situation would only be clearer today. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the soccer legend — who won the Jules Rimet Cup, used as the World Cup trophy from 1930-1970, three times — is one of the invited guests at the opening ceremony in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, where the home team will go up against Saudi Arabia.

