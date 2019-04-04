Pele to Kylian Mbappe: You can surely score 1,000 goals

football

The Brazilian, 78, claims to have netted over 1,000 goals in his career

France forward Kylian Mbappe (right) and Brazilian football legend Pele shake hands at Hotel Lutetia in Paris on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Football legend Pele told Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday that he believes the French World Cup winner can emulate his own achievement of scoring 1,000 career goals. The Brazilian, 78, claims to have netted over 1,000 goals in his career, while Mbappe has so far managed 103 in total, with 92 of those coming at the top level.

"It's possible, I scored exactly 1,025, so 1,000 goals is possible for him," Pele said in Paris, where he met Mbappe at a sponsor event for Hublot watches. Mbappe, who last year became only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final after Pele in France's 4-2 victory over Croatia, played down Pele's comments.

"I think that even if we count the goals on inter-city pitches and goals on the PlayStation, I won't be able to reach the 1,000-goal mark," said the Paris Saint-Germain forward, 20.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates