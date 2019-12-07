Pele's last Brazil jersey auctioned for Rs 23.7 lakh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The jersey worn by Brazilian football legend Pele during his final match for the five-time world champions sold for 30,000 euros (Rs 23.7 lakh) in an auction.

Pele, 79, wore the jersey in a friendly against Yugoslavia in Rio de Janeiro in July 1971, the last time he played for Brazil. The shirt was the highlight of objects which went under the hammer in Turin on Thursday.

A blue Juventus jersey worn by Italian defender Luciano Spinosi in the final of the 1971 UEFA Cup sold for 9,400 euros (7. 4 lakh). Another shirt worn by Argentina legend Diego Maradona during his stint with Napoli in the 1989-90 season, sold for 7,500 euros (5.9 lakh).

A baseball bat used by US basketball great Michael Jordan during his foray into the sport fetched 425 euros (Rs 33,000).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates