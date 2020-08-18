Pelosi cuts short lawmakers' recess for vote on USPS bill

People protest against the recent changes to the USPS. Pic/AP

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the US Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

Pelosi is cutting short lawmakers' summer recess with a vote expected the Saturday after the Democratic National Convention on legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency as tensions mount.

President Donald Trump's new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has sparked nationwide outcry over delays, new prices and cutbacks just as millions of Americans will be trying to vote by mail to avoid polling places during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision to recall the House, made after a weekend of high-level leadership discussions, carries a political punch.

