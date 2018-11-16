Pema Khandu: Arunachal has received tremendous support from Centre in tourism sector

national

Pema Khandu. File photo

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state has received tremendous support from the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in the tourism sector. He said this while inaugurating two new tourist circuits in the state at Tawang in the presence of Union Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons.

"Before 2014, the state used to receive meagre amount of Rs 8-10 crore. But now we can feel the difference. For the BhalukpongBomdilaTawang tourism project, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 50 crore. Likewise Rs 100 crore for Nafra SeppaSagaliZiroYomcha project," he said. The two new tourist circuits are Bhalukpong-Bomdila- Tawang project and Nafra-Seppa-Pappu, Pasa, Pakke Valleys- Sangdupota-New Sagali-Ziro-Yomcha, an official release said.

The chief minister informed that the two projects were sanctioned in 2014-15 under Swadesh Darshan. He thanked Alphons for his kind presence in the inauguration ceremony. Khandu also thanked the Centre and Union Tourism ministry for development of Parashuram Kund tourism site in Lohit district and for their assurance to clear all pending issues regarding tourism in the state.

The chief minister informed that Bollywood star Salman Khan will attend the Mechuka Adventure Festival to be held from November 22 next. Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin and Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency Ninong Ering were also present on the occasion, the release added.

