Penalty corners are our strength, says Argentina skipper Peillat

The Olympic Champions' tag wouldn't matter and Argentina will have to produce their best at the upcoming hockey World Cup, believes drag flick sensation Gonzalo Peillat, who said converting penalty corners will remain the team's strength.

"I don't think being World No. 2 or the Olympic Champions matters here as every team would have come with the intention to win. We have to focus on every game and play our best hockey," Peillat said on the team's arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport yesterday.

"Everybody knows penalty corners will be our strong point and it's important to give our 100 per cent in all aspects," he added. World No 2 Argentina, who have a new chief coach Germán Mariano Orozco, have been grouped in Pool A alongside Spain, New Zealand and France. They open their campaign against Spain on November 29.

