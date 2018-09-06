Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura and Gael Garcia Bernal join Wasp Network

hollywood

Actors Penelope Cruz, Wagner Moura, and Gael Garcia Bernal have come aboard the cast of spy drama "Wasp Network". The three actors join "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" star Edgar Ramirez in the project.

To be directed by Olivier Assayas, the film centres around Cuban spies in American territory during the 1990s, as it reveals the tentacles of a terrorist network based in Florida, with ramifications in Central America and with the consent of the US government.

Assayas, best known for directing Kristen Stewart-starrer "Personal Shopper", has also penned the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cruz, 44, most recently played Donatella Versace in "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" alongside Ramirez.

Moura, 42, is best known for his portrayal of drug lord Pablo Escobar on Netflix's series "Narcos". Garcia Bernal, 39, will be next seen in the last season of Amazon series "Mozart in the Jungle" as composer Rodrigo.

