Penguin: Here's why Keerthy Suresh is the perfect fit in this psychological thriller

Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled the poster for the much-awaited psychological thriller - Penguin. A Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios production, the film features actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The enigmatic poster instantly piqued curiosity and promises to be a riveting viewing experience for audiences. Keerthy Suresh, fit the role perfectly as the makers wanted a strong performer as the protagonist.

The makers were keen on casting an actress who is a strong performer and with her recent success Mahanati, Keerthy had proven that she is the only young actress who is par excellence with her craft. Tamil-Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh also bagged the Best Actress Award for her brilliant portrayal of iconic actress Savitri in the film Mahanati at the 66th National Film Awards for the year 2018.

Truly, Keerthy fit in perfectly as the strongest character who carried a film like Mahanati on her own and has shone through in the glimpses that we saw of Penguin, making her the finest choice. Amazon Prime Video recently announced its catalogue of seven Indian films across languages that were earlier set for a theatrical release and will now premiere on its platform exclusively. Penguin is one of the most awaited films from the list for its psychological thriller storyline.

The teaser of the movie was also launched on 8th June and the film will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 19th June in Tamil and Telugu, with dubs in Malayalam. Keerthy Suresh plays the role of a mother whose child goes missing and it seems like the child is taken by a mask-wearing psychopath setting a dark tone for the movie. As the makers put it, Penguin is the story of motherhood.

The mystery thriller film is directed by Eshavar Karthic which is also his directorial debut and is being produced by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, and was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu languages. ‘Penguin’ is scheduled to release on 19 June 2020 exclusively on Prime Video.

