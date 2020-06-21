Penguin: Keerthy Suresh describes her experience on the sets

For a long time, the audience had been waiting for the release of the chill-inducing mystery thriller film Penguin. Fortunately for them, the film released on June 19, 2020 on the OTT platform of Amazon Prime Video! The film has been written and directed by Eashvar Karthic and sees the actress Keerthy Suresh on the forefront.

In the film, Keerthy Suresh has been portrayed as a character who is scared of insects. Interestingly enough, the actress herself is very scared of insects and had to shoot several scenes. Speaking about how she is afraid of insects in reel and real life as well, Keerthy Suresh says, "In the film, my character is very scared of insects but I had to shoot with them for certain sequences. Interestingly, as a person also I fear them. We were shooting in a dense forest in Kodaikanal."

The actress further added, "It was very difficult because I remember while we were shooting in the forest once, all these bees appeared. I have videos of us running around and a lot of people were stung by the bee. The crew protected me under a sheet and I was hiding. It was an experience!"

This fiery dedication of the cast to conquer their fears and still perform marvellously is visible in the film and it is what has the film Penguin trending among the audience upon just the first day of its release! The film has been by Karthik Subbaraj under the banner Stone Bench Films and is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram under Passion Studios. It is available for streaming in Tamil, Telegu, and the dubbed version in Malayalam, so watch now!

