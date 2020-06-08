Penguin Movie Teaser: Keerthy Suresh and Karthik Subbaraj's thriller looks promising

It seems to be the season of thrill and mystery! The audiences are all set to witness another suspense drama that stars Keerthy Suresh and Karthik Subbaraj. The film in question is the curiously tilted Penguin. It's the story of a mother's physical and emotional journey to save her child.

The one thing that immediately engulfs you is the way the makers have shot and presented the film, replete with darkness, and filled with eerie shots. If you are a fan of the genre, this promo is likely to impress you. Have a look right here:

Penguin is all set to premiere on June 19 in Tamil and Telugu with dubs in Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video India.

