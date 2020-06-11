Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh and Karthik Subbaraj's film promises to be a roller-coaster ride

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video India's Penguin is out and looks thrilling and promises to be a roller-coaster ride. The spine-chilling crime thriller stars Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati) as a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones. Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda) and marks the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic. From 19th June, Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the much-awaited movie in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbing.

Have a look at the intriguing trailer right here:

"Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I've worked on," said Keerthy Suresh. "As a mother, Rhythm is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She's complex, but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life. It will be great to see a film in Tamil, Telugu that will be appreciated by audiences around the world."

"We are so happy to be a part of Prime Video's ever-growing global community," said producer Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Stone Bench Films. "While we're not new to working with digital platforms, it's fantastic to have collaborated on such an important project with a global partner like Prime Video."

The film is all set to stream on the platform from June 19, 2020!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news